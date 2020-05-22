Why did the CDC change its coronavirus guidelines?

New information about the virus leads to new guidelines.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Let's take a look at the current CDC guidelines before people start heading out this weekend because some of the initial guidelines have changed significantly.

The big thing to keep in mind is that this is a novel or new virus.

Most of the early recommendations were issued based on what scientists and epidemiologists knew about it at the time.

10 Tampa Bay talked to pediatric infectious disease physician, Dr. Juan Dumois, from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital more about these changes.

"There is so much research going on and articles coming out every day providing new and often valuable information about this virus and how it's transmitted, how it affects children, how it affects adults. And sometimes these new pieces of information are so vital, it does require changing some guidelines that we had been following before."

One big change came to light this week: the CDC website now says the virus does not spread easily from touching surfaces or objects.

Initially, we were told that it could easily be picked up from touching a surface and then touching our face. Now the website says, "it's possible to get it this way, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus."

It does still recommend disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

Another big change that some people are having a harder time accepting is wearing a mask or face covering. Many remember back in March when the CDC said that only health care workers or sick people should wear masks and masks were not recommended for the general public.

The website now says in addition to washing hands and avoiding close contact with others, that people should cover their mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others. And that it's meant to protect other people in case you are infected. The website also reminds you that a face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

You can read all of the CDC's information on COVID-19 here.