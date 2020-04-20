HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools is making changes to the way students will receive their week’s worth of Grab-and-Go meals on Wednesdays.

This Wednesday, families should be prepared with specific student information in order to receive meals.

You will be asked to provide your child’s name and student ID number to the staff on site. This is the same number as your child's lunch number. You can also find your child’s student ID number on Edsby.

If your child is under school age or is in another school system, you must provide each child’s name and date of birth in order to receive food.

In a news release on Monday, the district state it wanted to ensure all students who need a nutritious meal have access, so the district is implementing new technology to better track our meal distribution.

This process may mean wait times to receive Grab-and-Go meals could be a little longer. You can help speed up the process by writing your student's information on a piece of paper with large print— and holding it up to the window.

