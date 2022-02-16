The changing meaning of being 'fully vaccinated'

While the CDC hasn't formally announced a new definition of fully vaccinated, doctors say it now means being up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We might be looking at a possible fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, everyone ages 12 and older can get a third shot.

A new CDC study on boosters shows there's waning immunity within a few months after getting it. Vaccine effectiveness was shown to decrease to 66 percent, so the question is — what is fully vaccinated now?

Dr. Anthony Harris says you should consider being up to date as you would for the childhood vaccines like DTaP, measles, mumps, and rubella or polio.

“Looking at the immune cells particularly what are called memory cells, they're B cells — part of the immune system that can recognize the virus and the proteins on the virus called the S protein after some time. We know, and we've seen those cells, in particular, diminish over time,” Harris said. "It definitely is important that moving forward you're up to date, and that likely is going to mean an annual boost, not too similar to the flu vaccine,” he added.



He says studies have shown your protection could be as low as 37 percent without a booster, but once you get one, it climbs back above 90 percent.

“We’ll probably be dealing with COVID for the next two to three years. It will be around," Harris explained. "We will have new variants and maintaining a healthy immune system against COVID-19 specifically is going to be key. And we know now that boosting the vaccinations is going to be key to that."

If you plan to travel, he recommends being up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines, wearing a mask and social distancing when possible. Restaurants can be vulnerable spots.