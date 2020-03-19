ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From our nation’s leaders, to your next-door neighbors, you’ve probably heard: "We will get through this together”.

And indeed, charitable groups from across the Tampa Bay region are doing what they can to help families hit hard by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Many of our neighbors are struggling financially and suffering emotionally.

With that in mind, 10News is giving you information about a variety of organizations and how to safely help them. Please check back often, because this page will be continually updated.

If your group needs assistance and you’d like 10News to spread the word, please email information to 10Community’s Kathryn Bursch at kbursch@wtsp.com.

CASA: CASA, the domestic violence shelter in St. Petersburg, is housing dozens of children who are not in school or at daycare. They need games, toys and books to keep them busy. The shelter can also use cleaning supplies and other basic items to keep parents and kids healthy. Check out CASA’s Amazon Wishlist here.

Ronald McDonald House : Ronald McDonald Houses on both sides of the Bay aren’t taking a break from helping the families of hospitalized children. But now, volunteers can no longer come into the houses to cook for and feed those families. You can help by donating to an emergency meals fund here.

Feeding Tampa Bay : Feeding Tampa Bay supplies items to food pantries in a 10-county area. But food donations from individuals and grocery stores have slowed because of COVID-19, even as the demand for food has increased. Cash donations are the best way to help right now. According to Feeding Tampa Bay, $1 = 10 Meals. You can make a donation here. If you or someone you know is food insecure, you can find a food pantry location near you on this Feeding Tampa Bay website.

