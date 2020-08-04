COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The little girl who used a strain of CBD now called “Charlotte’s Web” to battle a condition that caused hundreds of seizures a month has died, according to 9NEWS partner KRDO.

Charlotte Figi was 13 years old. Sources told KRDO that multiple family members of the teen tested positive for COVID-19.

“Charlotte is no longer suffering,” a Facebook post from a family friend reads. “She is seizure-free forever. Thank you so much for all of your love. Please respect their privacy at this time.”

Back in 2013, Figi’s mother said traditional treatments for her daughter’s uncontrollable seizures almost killed her. This led the family to turn to medical marijuana and the help of Colorado Springs-based Stanley brothers, which created the strain that would become Charlotte's Web.

"Her seizures were instantly abated, so her 300 weekly seizures are down to zero her first week after that first dose," said Paige Figi, Charlotte’s mother, in a 2016 interview.

RELATED: Colo. pot aids kids with seizures, worries doctors

RELATED: CBD is in just about everything: Are you getting what you pay for?

RELATED: US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grow hemp

Charlotte Figi had Dravet symdrome, a rare form of epilepsy. Since using CBD to treat her seizures, the Figi family has advocated for medical cannabis use.

Shortly after Colorado legalized medical marijuana, families began flocking to the state in hopes that strains like Charlotte's Web could help with similar disorders.

“Thank you, Charlotte, for dedicating your life to the service of a greater good. We promise to carry on the mission,” says a Facebook post from Realm of Caring, an organization co-founded by Paige Figi.

Today, 47 states permit the sale of CBD products in some form to treat illnesses.

Figi’s cause of death has not been confirmed by health officials. If COVID-19 is believed to be responsible, she will be the youngest victim of the pandemic in Colorado.

The next youngest deadly COVID-19 cases in Colorado were both people in their 30s, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Only two COVID-19 patients between 10 and 19 years old in Colorado have needed hospitalization since cases were first confirmed in the state in early March.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS