Florida added to Chicago travel advisory list amid increase in COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — Florida is one of several states the Chicago Department of Public Health added to its travel advisory amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The list includes Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It's these locations, the department says, that have surpassed the threshold of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

People visiting Chicago from places on its travel advisory are asked — but not required — to get a negative COVID-19 test result in no more than 72 hours prior to arrival or quarantine for a 10-day period.

People who are vaccinated are exempt from the advisory, the department said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida is about double what was reported the previous week.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 45,604 new cases during the week of July 9-15. The percent positivity for new cases — 11.5 percent — climbed to a high not seen for months.

The previous week's percent positivity was 7.8 percent, with 23,562 cases reported.