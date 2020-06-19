Tampa priest, seminarian test positive for coronavirus

The church announced the cases to its parishioners on Facebook.

TAMPA, Fla — After learning that multiple clergy and staff members at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa were exposed to someone COVID-19 positive, the church began testing.

They found out two people had tested positive.

In a message to parishioners on Facebook, Father Len shared he and a summer seminarian were those confirmed cases.

"I have some very important information to share with you regarding COVID-19 and our parish. The clergy and several staff members here at Christ the King were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19," Father Len wrote. "Since learning this news, all the clergy and a number of our parish staff have been tested."

The good news? All others have tested negative so far, according to the church.

Father Len assured his members that he is feeling fine, but must quarantine and hopes this news does not cause distress. He reminded them that all of its communion ministers regularly sanitize their hands both before and after the distribution of Holy Communion.

"While there is no indication that this exposure took place during Holy Communion, for the time being, all those distributing Holy Communion will be asked to wear masks," Father Len wrote.

Anyone who is concerned they might have been infected is asked by the church to talk to their physicians. The church also stressed that anyone attending mass is encouraged to use hand sanitizer, wear masks and remain socially distant from others.