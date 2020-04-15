ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We usually talk about Toys for Tots around Christmas, but this year, the charity isn't waiting for the holiday season to help out the kiddos.

It's getting in the spirit right now.

Around this time, Marines are busy training, deploying and answering our nation's military call. But this call was too important.

Toys for Tots is teaming up with Good 360 to give 2 million toys, games and books to families in need.

The nonprofit has a large inventory and wants to make sure kids have them to get through this tough time.

“In these unprecedented times, we’re deeply concerned about COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the lives of all Americans and want to offer assistance now,” Lt. Gen Jim Laster, USMC (Ret) said. He's the president & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

“We are proud to partner with Good360 who answered the call to help get these toys into the hands of families in need as soon as possible.”

Good360 partners with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through nonprofits that support people in need.

"Allowing families to have access to tools to do that either bond as a family or provide a positive impact to a stressful environment," Good360 CEO Matthew Connelly said.

Toys for Tots and Good360 will be working with nonprofits around the country and here in the Bay area to get toys into the hands of families who need them.

