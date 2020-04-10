Cineworld may close all Regal Cinema locations in US, UK after Bond delay

Thousands of jobs are at risk as the holiday season approaches, and a reopen date for the chain could be pushed back until 2021.

Cineworld could close all of its more than 500 Regal Cinema locations in the U.S. and all cinema locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland in the next week, after a delay in the new James Bond film became the last straw for the struggling theater chain.

Variety reports that after "No Time to Die" was pushed back to April 2021, the company said it's considering shuttering its theater locations, and a reopening date could possibly be delayed until next year. All Cineworld and Regal Cinema locations in both the U.S. and U.K. could be closed as early as this week.

The cinema chain said Sunday that it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the U.S., after the 007 film postponement left a big hole in schedules.

Cineworld Group PLC owns 543 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 128 Cineworld venues in the U.K. and Ireland.

It said it was “considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and U.S. cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached.”

“Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can.”

We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can. — Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) October 4, 2020

The statement came after the Sunday Times reported that Cineworld’s U.K. and Ireland theaters will shut indefinitely in the coming weeks, putting up to 5,500 people out of work.

The newspaper and other outlets reported that Cineworld plans to write to U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden saying cinema has become “unviable” because studios are postponing blockbuster releases because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The front page of tomorrow’s Times is announcing that Cineworld is planning to close all of its cinemas across the country as soon as this week putting all of our jobs at immediate risk. There has been no consultation with staff whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/16fKxGcNnG — Cineworld Action Group (@cineactiongroup) October 3, 2020

Staff said they had not been informed or consulted about closures.

“If these reports are true, then the first people Cineworld should be informing are their staff who will suffer as a result -- not the Sunday newspapers,” said Philippa Childs, head of the entertainment workers’ union BECTU.

British movie theaters began to reopen in July, but Childs said “the stark reality is that without new releases it is unlikely that footfall will increase to a level that makes opening financially viable.”

Cinemas remain closed in New York and Los Angeles, two of North America’s biggest markets.

Producers said last week that the 25th Bond thriller, “No Time to Die,” due to open in November, is being delayed until April 2021 because of the effect of the pandemic on movie business.

Other major studios have made similar decisions over the past few weeks. Universal has delayed “Candyman” to next year, and the Walt Disney Co. has postponed a handful of major movies to 2021, including Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

The already struggling theater business has been hit hard by the pandemic. Squeamish patrons fearful about returning to indoor theaters haven't helped in the recovery, as countries are still grappling with mitigating the coronavirus spread.

Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020 and the largest theater chain in the U.S., AMC, has also struggled to get by this year, as The Verge reports.

Regal Cinemas is the second-largest domestic theater chain in the United States, and Cineworld is the U.K.'s largest cinema brand.

As other big films prepare to hit screens, it could be possible that a massive theater closure like this could delay the release of other blockbusters even longer. Disney/Pixar's "Soul" was set to be ready for audiences in November, and both "Dune" and "Wonder Woman 1984" were set to release by December.

Just this past weekend Regal announced theater reopenings in North Carolina, which now could face a reshuttering just days later.