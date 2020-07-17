Citrus County Schools push back virtual learning enrollment deadline

Virtual learning is one of two options parents in Citrus County will have for students this fall.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Attention parents who have students in Citrus County: the deadline to enroll into Citrus Virtual has been extended.

Citrus County Schools said some parents were having technical difficulties with Skyward. The district has extended the deadline to Monday, July 20 at noon.

For the 2020-2021 school year, Citrus County Schools will have two options for students. One is enrolled in their brick-and-mortar school and the other is to enroll in Citrus Virtual School full-time.

More information on the options can be found on the school district's website.

IMPORTANT: The enrollment deadline to enroll students into Citrus Virtual has been extended through Monday, July 20th @ Noon. Several parents were experiencing technical difficulties with Skyward. Thank you for your patience as we strive to meet all families needs. pic.twitter.com/jvgKtYuoft — CitrusSchools (@CitrusSchools) July 17, 2020

What other people are reading right now: