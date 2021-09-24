x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Citrus Memorial to allow more visitors, citing decline in COVID hospitalizations

One patient per visitor will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week starting on Sept. 29, with some exceptions.
Credit: Olena Bloshchynska - stock.adobe.com

INVERNESS, Fla. — Citrus Memorial Hospital is opening its doors to more visitors as it continues to see a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. 

One patient per visitor will be allowed from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week starting on Sept. 29, with exceptions for the Women and Baby Center, COVID-19 patients and end-of-life situations.

Patients in the Women and Baby Center are allowed two visitors, with one allowed to stay overnight post-partum.

For the safety of patients, visitors, and caregivers, the hospital says it will not allow visitors to see COVID-19 patients.

Exceptions can be made for end-of-life situations but must be approved by the hospital administrator on call.

All visitors must be over the age of 18 unless they are a parent of a hospitalized child.

Citrus Memorial stopped allowing most visitors back in August when Florida was seeing pandemic highs for COVID-related hospitalizations.  

The number of total hospitalizations with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state fell to 7,556 as of Sept. 23, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Related Articles