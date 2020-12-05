Clearwater businesses could be eligible for $4 million in coronavirus-related grants

People are encouraged to preregister before entering a randomized selection process.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater-based businesses needing a little extra help getting going again can look to jumping into a pool of $4 million in grants.

The city said it has identified such emergency relief funds to support small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 coronavirus as part of its "Back-to-Business Program."

It is meant to help offset a loss of revenue, help business owners in paying employees and to prepare them for life following the pandemic.

People can register and pre-qualify on the city's website, but take note: The city said it will randomly select businesses that will be invited to complete an application. This happens on May 18, and there is no advantage given to anyone who registers earlier or later.

Businesses that are not selected will go on a waiting list.

"Listening to the community was very important to the city and the first step we took in order to devise an economic recovery strategy," Denise Sanderson, the Economic Development and Housing Department Director, said in a news release "As a result, we created the Back-to-Business Program that will help our small business community thrive once again."

Brick-and-mortar businesses are eligible for at the least $3,000 to support rent payments and employee wages while home-based businesses can get one month's worth of revenue up to $2,000.

What other people are reading right now: