2 DMV employees in Clearwater test positive for COVID-19

The Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office confirmed the cases and is investigating exposure to clients.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two employees of the DMV located at 1663 Gulf to Bay Blvd in Clearwater, have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office oversees this location.

Amber Bradley, a spokesperson for the collector's office, confirmed the cases and says they learned of the first case on Tuesday evening. She says the office was closed on Wednesday morning and all employees were told to quarantine.

Bradley says the office remains closed and is investigating whether these employees had contact with clients.

She says per CDC guidelines they have ordered a deep cleaning of the DMV location. 

Bradley could not say how many employees have been asked to quarantine, but is looking into that for 10 Tampa Bay. 

