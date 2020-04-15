CLEARWATER, Fla. — Everyone wants to steer clear of the coronavirus, and Clearwater Fire & Rescue is no exception.

In a video posted to Facebook, the department introduced a number of new safety precautions aimed at keeping both personnel and the public safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Each shift, firefighters and other employees have to have their temperature taken before they start work for the day. If they have a fever or any other possible symptoms, they are sent home."

Clearwater Fire & Rescue also added that crews are equipped with a variety of personal protective equipment when out on the road.

