CLERMONT, Fla. — Florida police officers are mourning the loss of one of their brothers in blue.

Conrad Buckley had worked as a patrol officer for the Clermont Police Department since 2018. At the end of March, Officer Buckley traveled to the Boston area for a family emergency. He returned to Florida the first week of April and self-quarantined according to CDC guidelines and the city's HR recommendations.

Unfortunately, during his time in self-quarantine, Buckley developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and was hospitalized at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and sadly died on April 28.

"The City of Clermont lost a good cop and a great man," Chief Charles Broadway said.

Before joining the Clermont Police Department, Buckley was a law enforcement officer with the Northeastern University police force for several years in Boston.

"Officer Buckley will be greatly missed by the Clermont Police Department," Chief Broadway said. "He was an outstanding police officer who cared greatly for his fellow officers and the community. He took tremendous pride in being a police officer and carried himself with confidence and integrity."

