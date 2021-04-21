Clinical trial underway in Tampa to study treatments for COVID-19

MOORE Clinical Research is looking for people who have COVID-19 to participate in a trial studying four new therapies.

TAMPA, Fla. — As we continue to see positive cases of COVID in Florida, there's a clinical trial underway right now in Tampa to study treatments.

The ACTIV-2 clinical trial is in the Phase 2 study of four new therapies including a pill, inhalant, rapid infusion and intramuscular injection.

Researchers are looking at the reduction of viral load, reducing symptoms and preventing hospitalizations through the trial. It's also part of the National Institute of Health's Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines.

10 Tampa Bay talked with the principal investigator for MOORE Clinical Research here in Tampa about the importance of trials like this one.

"Until we get everybody vaccinated, which is the goal-- but if that does not happen, we have the people who are getting infected. So, if you're getting infected, we want to have an option for preventing people from being hospitalized and to reduce their symptoms," Dr. George Monlux said.

Those in low-risk groups will get the pill or the shot, while those in a higher-risk group will get the infusion.

If you'd like to enroll in the trial, they are looking for people who have had COVID and are either within 10 days of testing positive or who have been symptomatic for less than 8 days.

To learn more or enroll, visit MooreCR.com, visit www.ACTIV-2.org or call 813-948-7550.