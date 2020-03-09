CMS Administrator visits Clearwater for coronavirus roundtable

Seema Verma praised Florida's Governor and local healthcare leaders for their quick and creative response to COVID-19.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The nation's Medicare and Medicaid administrator and member of the White House Coronavirus task force, Seema Verma, praised Florida's governor and local healthcare leaders for their coronavirus response during a roundtable discussion among local healthcare leaders Thursday in Clearwater.

“Some of the early action that you guys have taken to have separate COVID facilities is very unique and you did that very early on,” said Administrator Verma, who believes collaboration between nursing homes and even competing hospitals no doubt saved lives and is now helping Florida turn a corner in its fight against COVID-19.

“What we heard today was 97% of the residents of nursing homes across Florida are COVID free and 98% of the staff; and I think that's a testament to the governor’s strong leadership,” said Verma.

But there are challenges too. The administrator heard from nursing home leaders about staffing shortages and trying to keep up with weekly testing mandates.

“Cumulatively, the amount of time to complete the testing takes away from our ability to actually react and provide the appropriate care,” said Anita Faulmann of Consulate Health Care which operates nearly 70 assisted living facilities across Florida from Naples to Tallahassee.

Avante Group CEO Tricia Robinson talked about staffing shortages and says the CAN wage has jumped from around $12 an hour to over $30.

“We have people wanting to leave our industry now. When we have people out, I'd say 10 go out sick to the 10 are returning back to our industry,” said Robinson.

Expanding access to telemedicine also was a key theme. But hospital leaders say in order to expand, they need assurances the costs will be covered.

“We are willing to invest we want to invest, but we can’t adjust if we don't know if the payments are going to be there,” said Dr. Nishant Anand, chief medical officer for BayCare Health Systems which hosted the roundtable meeting at their Clearwater headquarters.

Administrator Verma agreed and said increasing access to telemedicine is a key priority for President Donald Trump.

“At the end of the day, this is innovative technology that we know is working and we want to make sure that every American can access these types of services.”

What other people are reading right now:

