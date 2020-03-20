ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They are the first line spear-heading COVID-19, coronavirus response, the ones helping keep us safe and informed during this confusing time and Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails is making sure they are taken care of.

That’s why the local business is donating 300 free cases of MADE Coffee to hospital workers, first responders, and those who work in hospitality.

It’s a part of their effort to be “Alone, Together.”

Yesterday, they gave out 150 cases to people in their time of need. Today, they are doing the same.

If you fit one of those categories, all you need to do is stop by Intermezzo and bring proof of employment.

“You have our back, and we have your, St. Pete” the business wrote on Instagram.

