NASHVILLE, Tenn. — They set the stage for the biggest show in college basketball – and literally build the bracket that millions of Americans spend countless hours trying to perfect – but the men’s basketball conference tournaments are all canceled.

The SEC, Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference, PAC-12 and American Conference are all on the same page – safety first. They’re joining other sports and organizations in canceling or postponing major events to protect players, coaches and fans from coronavirus.

So, now what?

As of now, March Madness is still supposed to tip-off on schedule – but without the conference tournaments, the bracket will be blank.

It’s unclear how the NCAA would handling team seeding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

