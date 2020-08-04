ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When the coronavirus pandemic hit, college classes went virtual, sending students packing and heading home.

But even though students aren’t in their apartments anymore, their landlords are still making them pay up.

“He is back home,” Julie, who is the mom of a student at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, said.

She’s happy to have her son safe at home in the Bay Area after his college closed their campus because of the coronavirus pandemic. But coming home has come with some obstacles, too.

“Almost every email does say your lease is still active,” Julie told 10Investigates Jennifer Titus.

Many students in college live in off-campus housing. That housing isn’t run by or affiliated with the university or college but only students can live there.

Now, many of those apartments are empty since students are working virtually and have gone home to be with their loved ones.

But every month that goes by, landlords are collecting rent, some not even giving tenants a chance to break their lease and, in some cases, charging late fees and fees to sublease.

For Julie, that means $800 a month is going to pay rent at an apartment her son isn’t living in.

“This is a widespread issue affecting students all over Florida,” says Florida Representative Carlos Smith.

Smith says he’s heard from students from 22 different off-campus housing complexes in Orlando claiming their complexes are not willing to work with them to get a break on their leases.

He shared one letter he received from a student that shows they are threatening eviction if the student didn’t pay up.

“These corporate landlords are taking advantage of students during a pandemic,” Smith said.

Smith and other state leaders say the issue is so bad, they sent this letter to complexes asking them to enact a temporary policy allowing students to terminate their lease early without penalties or fees.

READ: Letter from Florida Representative Carlos Smith

“Their responses I received back are fairly generic. These decisions are being made by corporate leadership,” Smith said.“In addition to not being flexible, they are charging exorbitant fees for subleasing, late fees.”

Smith says if the landlords don’t step up to help these students, Governor Ron DeSantis should.

READ: Letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Smith sent the governor a letter, too, but says he hasn’t heard anything back.

10 Investigates also reached out to the governor’s office for a statement on this; we are waiting on a response.

