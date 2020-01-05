NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A Colorado paramedic who volunteered to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic in its New York City epicenter has died from the virus, his family announced Thursday.

Paul Cary was 66 years old. He is survived by two sons and four grandchildren.

"Accepting Paul’s commitment to serving others in need, we respected his choice to volunteer to be part of Ambulnz’s response team to the COVID-19 crisis in New York City," his family wrote in a statement to the media. "He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place. We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end."

RELATED: US accounts for third of world's over 3 million coronavirus cases

RELATED: USNS Comfort offloads last patient ahead of New York departure

RELATED: 'The work’s not done yet': On the front lines: Colorado doctor volunteers in New York

>> The video above shows New Yorkers paying tribute to healthcare workers.

Before working for Ambulnz – a private ambulance company – Cary spent 30 years as a firefighter and paramedic for the Aurora Fire Department.

“Paul’s career is best defined by his kindness and service to others,” a news release from Ambulnz reads.

There is going to be a news conference about Cary’s death at 7 p.m. 9NEWS will update this story with more details as they become available.

There have been at least 167,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City and almost 13,000 deaths.

For comparison, Colorado has experienced at least 777 deaths as of this writing, and 15,284 confirmed cases of the virus.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS