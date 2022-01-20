Reasons we're not getting a complete picture of omicron's severity

There's not enough real-time data on the vaccine status and prior infection status of people being hospitalized for COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — From the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been at the mercy of the data we have.

That's why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relied on information from overseas or emerging data to compile guidelines and recommendations that continue to evolve and change.

On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky addressed this issue by saying, "We need to understand what's the information that we have now. What's the epidemiology that we're about to face and what's implementable so that we can make real-time decisions, even in the absence of sometimes perfect data.”

That downloading spreadsheets, crunching data, and interpreting trends are also at the mercy of what's being tracked and published.

In trying to understand current community spread and the risk of COVID-19 in real time, there are three metrics we've consistently relied on: new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The hospitalization metric is the most important of the three and as University of South Florida Professor Dr. Jason Salemi says, "Hospitalizations are kind of that Goldie Locks zone where it’s an important indicator of severe illness and it’s not so lagged from when cases are happening."

New case counts have always been flawed. With many people opting not to get tested, some with asymptomatic/undetected infections, and some using at-home tests, there has long been a large number of unreported new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Death data certainly offers insight into the severity of COVID-19 but the metric doesn't offer real-time understanding of the virus since deaths usually occur weeks after infection.

So with hospitalizations being the sweet spot for timely, critical information, Dr. Salemi believes we need more of it, specifically these three metrics:

Vaccination status of those being admitted to the hospital

of those being admitted to the hospital Prior infection status of those being admitted to the hospital

of those being admitted to the hospital Reason for hospital admittance (because of COVID or something else and a person just tests positive while there)

"These are three really important metrics that should be captured on hospitalized patients and would certainly be a wonderful addition to the data set," said Dr. Jason Salemi who created a COVID-19 dashboard in 2020 compiling data from the CDC, HHS, and the Florida Department of Health to create a clear visualization of COVID-19 in our communities in real time.

This is one of the visualizations on his dashboard showing trends in ADULT ICU hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19. You can clearly see the country is currently hovering around where the country was one year ago and during the delta wave in Summer 2021.

Dr. Salemi says most hospitals are already keeping this kind of data on their patients but we don't have a state or national reporting requirement in place to compile all of it and make the data accessible for analysis.

Jackson Health System has hospitals across South Florida. They've been publishing timely data via twitter.

Jackson Health System hospitals currently have 483 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 269 patients - or 56% - are admitted to the hospital primarily for non-COVID reasons.

Of the 483, 98 are vaccinated, 58 of whom are immunocompromised transplant patients. — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) January 20, 2022

According to BayCare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nishant Anand, their hospitals do track vaccine status but not prior infection status.