TAMPA, Fla. — With 26 million Americans out of work due to coronavirus, many are quickly running out of money.

“These are unprecedented times. There are definitely people in the Tampa area who are hurting,” said Brian Graff, CEO of the American Retirement Association. “They might have been laid off or they may have had hours reduced.”

He says as a result, many are tempted to dip into their 401K plans for emergency cash.

“Data shows that savings are tied up in people’s houses, condos or their 401K’s, so that’s why we’re getting a lot of questions about what the possibilities are.”

Graff says 90 million Americans have some sort of savings in a 401K plan, and while that money is intended for retirement, some desperately need those savings now.

“They need to feed their family and keep a roof over their head and the 401K might unfortunately be their only liquid asset,” said Graff.

That’s why congress has temporarily changed the rules on withdrawing early.

Those impacted by coronavirus can now take out up to $100,000. The 10 percent early withdrawal fee is now waived, and the taxes can be paid over three years instead of right away.

“They made it easier for those who are affected to get that money out and not necessary be clobbered immediately with taxes,” said Graff. But he also warns, just because you can withdraw the money now, doesn’t mean you should.

“You should only be doing this if you need it. This isn’t the time to be frittering away your future retirement.”

A second option is the 401K loan. You can borrow up to 50 percent of your account balance or $100,000, whichever is less and pay it back over five years with interest that goes back into your account. You can request an extra year before you have to start repaying.

“What it does, is create more of a structure for getting the money back into the plan,” said Graff.

Either way, Graff says its best to talk to a financial advisor and to be thoughtful before making any sudden decisions.

“This is a crisis. It’s understandable, some of you need the money now, but you don’t want to have a crisis when you get to retirement too.”

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter