These phone numbers are contact tracers trying to get ahold of you

Most contact tracing is done by phone, so here are some numbers you'll want to answer.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — If you see a number on your phone you don't recognize, chances are you'll probably ignore it.

The Florida Department of Health does have numbers they want Floridians to answer, and it's for their contact tracing efforts.

If you get a call from these numbers, you should answer:

(833) 917-2880

(833) 443-5364

(850) 583-2419

So, what exactly is contact tracing?

It's a way to figure out all the people somebody who tested positive for COVID-19 came in contact with. If someone gets sick, health officials want to be able to easily figure out where that person went recently and with whom they came into contact.

Contact tracers are usually trained staff that interview those who test positive for COVID-19 and then alert the people who the infected person may have been in contact with.

The contact tracers sometimes recommend those people self-isolate or quarantine themselves to prevent further spread.

