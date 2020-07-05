Why Tampa Bay's African American community hasn't seen high numbers of COVID-19 cases

Doctors say a number of factors helped prevent spikes seen in other areas with large African American populations

TAMPA, Fla. — The data from the Centers for Disease Control is clear: Nationwide, African Americans are suffering disproportionately from the coronavirus.

The reasons vary and include everything from lack of adequate health care to higher rates of other illnesses such as diabetes, obesity, asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Cities like Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, New York and St. Louis, where there are large African American populations, have seen overwhelming disparities. However, numbers for the Tampa Bay region have, for the most part, remained in proportion with the overall population.

Why?

“When you take a look at an area like St. Louis or New Orleans, New York City, you do find a lot more population density, and also you find a lot more public transit, mass transit,” Dr. Kevin Sneed of the Taneja College of Pharmacy at the University of South Florida said.

“What I believe is the fact that many people of color, whether it be African American or Latino or otherwise, have had to depend on mass transit if they were called to be an essential worker, and that really created an opportunity for the virus to spread much more readily.”

Public health experts also say the reason has a lot to do with history.

“Although there’s segregation in the South, a lot of people don’t know that the North, especially the Northeast and the Midwest, are the most segregated areas in the country,” Dr. Darrell Hudson, associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, said.

“In addition to the sort of hyper-segregation in the North compared to places in the Southeast, you also get concentrated poverty. So, there’s high amounts of crime, people caring about their safety…employment opportunities are not there in a lot of communities, and so, it’s stressful, and stress gets under the skin,” he said.

Another factor that may have helped Tampa Bay: the area is more spread out than other densely-populated major cities with higher coronavirus outbreaks in the African American community.

“[Those areas have more high rise living], living with more people in apartment style areas, much more than we have here in the Tampa Bay area,” Dr. Sneed said.

“…We’re a little more spread out here in Tampa Bay. We don’t have nearly as much mass transit and so, we really have had a full constellation of things that really allowed the Tampa Bay area to not be as affected as some other areas.”

Data from Hillsborough County shows African Americans make up 18 percent of the population, 18 percent of COVID-19 cases and 18 percent of virus-related deaths. Hospitalizations are a little higher at 28 percent, but overall, there is no glaring disparity. However, doctors say that could change as testing increases across the state and in the local African American communities.

