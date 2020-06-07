The state on Monday reported a total of 206,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

After four days of coronavirus cases topping more than 9,000, the Florida Department of Health on Monday reported another 6,336 for July 5.

The health department reported another 47 Florida residents had died from coronavirus. One non-resident also died.

Over the weekend, the state surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Monday's report, the state says 206,447 cases have been confirmed in Florida since mid-March.

Florida has now had more confirmed cases than Germany, which has 83.02 million residents -- more than 3.86 times the population of Florida.

Saturday's report of 11,458 new cases for July 3 marked the highest single-day total for positive test results returned since tracking began in March. Saturday's report also coincided with the most total test results being submitted so far with 85,086 results received from labs on July 3.

Monday's report showed 44,627 test results were turned in on July 5. Of those tests, the state said 14.97 percent were positive.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5: 6,336

The state's dashboard for new COVID-19 cases looks a little different than ours, at least for daily new cases. That's because the state is only tracking Florida residents, not total cases in Florida, on its dashboard. It tracks the latter in its daily report.

And, the chart on the state's website is regularly revised to say a case happened on one day instead of another.

For consistency, we've been tracking the total number of cases reported each day. Those totals don't change, so it's the most consistent way to measure trends, even if the state moves data around on its dashboard.

Here's a direct link to the state's data to examine yourself.

Hospitalizations

It's difficult to track just how many people are hospitalized with coronavirus at any given point in Florida. Since the pandemic began, the state said a total of 16,045 residents have been hospitalized.

However, that count includes anyone who was hospitalized at any point during their illness. It does not show the number of people currently in the hospital.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) does update hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Some counties have taken steps to illustrate that information. For example, Pinellas County offers a daily look at coronavirus hospitalizations in the area.

While most counties don't say exactly how many of their beds are being occupied by coronavirus patients at a given moment, we can use the total ICU bed occupancy as an indicator of how full hospitals are right now.

As of Monday morning in Florida, 21.65 percent of the state's 6,102 adult ICU beds were available compared with 37.50 percent of the state's 560 total pediatric ICU beds.

All that is according to the Agency for Health Care Administration's data.

In total, based on the data below, 234 of the Tampa Bay area's 1,340 adult ICU beds were open as of Monday morning. That means about 17.5 percent were available.

Around the Tampa Bay area, here is the breakdown:

Citrus: 9 of 35 adult ICU beds available

DeSoto: 1 of 8 adult ICU beds available

Hardee: No ICU data

Hernando: 14 of 63 adult ICU beds available

Highlands: 15 of 37 adult ICU beds available

Hillsborough: 63 of 402 adult ICU beds available

Manatee: 31 of 91 adult ICU beds available

Pasco: 10 of 130 adult ICU beds available

Pinellas: 44 of 313 adult ICU beds available

Polk: 11 of 152 adult ICU beds available

Sarasota: 36 of 109 adult ICU beds available

**Editor's Note: The state doesn't offer ICU availability for Hardee County. But, for some perspective: as of Sunday morning, two of the county's 25 hospital beds were available for an 8 percent availability.

What other people are reading right now: