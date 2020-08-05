Coronavirus cases double overnight at Tampa rehab facility

Four employees and 22 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, a rehab facility in Tampa confirmed nine residents and four staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

Overnight, the Department of Health reported there are 13 new positive cases at the Drug Abuse Comprehensive Coordinating Office, known as DACCO.

That brings the total number of resident cases to 22 and employee cases to four. 10Investigates confirmed that positive residents were transported from the facility Thursday afternoon.

Last week, the National Guard was at that facility to assist with testing. Sixty-six people were tested -- 41 residents and 25 staff members.

There are currently six lab results pending.

10Investigates has spoken with several residents at the facility who are concerned about the conditions there. We have requested an interview with the facility but so far have not gotten that interview.

This is a developing story and we will update you with details as we get those.

