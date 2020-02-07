Florida reports record 10,109 new coronavirus cases in one day

Nearly 70,000 test results were returned.

Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 10,109 new cases of COVID-19 for July 1.

Based on Wednesday's data, the state said another 67 Florida residents had died from coronavirus, and one non-Florida resident also died.

Wednesday marked the ninth straight day where the number of newly reported coronavirus cases was more than 5,000.

The health department said 68,821 test results were turned in Wednesday with a percent positive rate of 14.59 percent.

Though health experts have repeatedly said that a 5 percent positivity rate or lower is recommended to begin reopening, Florida has seen almost a week of percentages of more than double that.

And, the latest daily report is nearly triple that amount. The state has been in Phase Two of reopening for nearly a month.

On Saturday, the state broke its single-day record again with 9,585 new cases reported that day. Sunday marked the first time in three days that the number of new cases reported was less than 8,000.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 June 1: 10,109

The governor's perspective

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reiterated in recent weeks that he doesn't plan to make any changes to the state's reopening plan or enact a statewide face mask mandate. During a news conference in Juno Beach on Tuesday, DeSantis echoed his previous statements pointing to increased testing and jumps in the number of younger people testing positive for the weeks of spikes in new cases.

"A lot of recent cases are younger people...some with milder symptoms," DeSantis said. "We did what we did (in March and April) to have a flatter curve. What we can do now...is better than what we could do in March."

DeSantis was also asked about his feelings on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to pause reopening and recommendations for residents to stay home. Florida's governor said his recommendations have been similar when it comes to social distancing.

"If I had one message to give the folk, I would say, protect the vulnerable," DeSantis said. "That's the number one mission we have."

If you're not in those groups considered vulnerable -- people 65 and up and those with health conditions -- DeSantis said to "understand this is an asymptomatic illness for a lot of young people."

DeSantis again said the state is "not going back closing things."

"I don't think that's really what's driving it," DeSantis said, noting he believes it's younger people's social interactions.

What other people are reading right now: