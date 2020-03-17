Testing for COVID-19 is expanding, and that could mean a delay in the state reporting up-to-date results of COVID-19.

Hospitals are starting to test for COVID-19 in-house. TGH started on Sunday, and AdventHealth Tampa began testing on Tuesday night. Commercial labs like LabCorp and Quest also run samples. That is in addition to the Florida Department of Health labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Emergency Management Director for Seminole County told WKMG in Orlando that the state is not providing real-time coronavirus information.

“The private labs are coming online and as the private labs come online, we’re going to get the numbers faster than Tallahassee,” said Alan Harris.

Harris says the delay in the Department of Health reporting positive coronavirus cases could be off by as much as a week, according to WKMG.

10Investigates’ Courtney Robinson reached out to emergency management directors in the Tampa Bay region to see if they share the same concerns.



Jill Newman oversees emergency management in Hardee County.

“I do agree with the concern about numbers being off, but I understand why they are,” she said.

Newman explained that it has to do with commercial testing and, as Harris pointed out, those results getting to the state.

Hardee County does not have any active cases. She says emergency management would be the first to be alerted if and when that happens, and they will be able to track all cases.

“Accurate numbers will truly paint the big picture of what impacts our community and the steps based on that,” said Paul Womble, director of emergency management for Polk County.

Womble is confident in the state. He says the numbers are as accurate as they can be right now, and the rapid pace of changing information has created angst.

Hillsborough, Highlands, Hernando, Citrus and Pasco Counties said that they are also confident. They say they are working closely with the state and have already prepared to respond.

"We recognize that there may be a delay in reporting processes or the aggregation of data, however, that does not impede our efforts to continue to prepare and mobilize our resources,” said Cecilia Patella, Hernando County's emergency management director.

A spokesperson for Pinellas County echoed that saying they are not concerned there are more cases than the four active cases reported in the county as of 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

When asked for a comment, the state told 10Investigates:



“According to Rule: 64D-3.029, these results from state and public labs must be reported immediately to the Department of Health.”



While emergency management directors acknowledge that the dashboard might lag, they say they are always aware of each case of COVID-19 in their county and those addresses are flagged for first responders.

What other people are reading right now:





