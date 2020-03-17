WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Guidelines and mandates from the government have led many to ask: How am I going to pay my bills? How will I make money? Is my company going to go out of business?

President Donald Trump is pushing lawmakers to send checks straight to Americans who need it and provide help for industries and small businesses suffering a blow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With this invisible enemy, we don't want airlines going out of business. We don't want people losing their jobs or not having money to live when they were doing very well four weeks ago, so we're going big and that's the way it'll be and that's the way everybody seems to like it on the hill,” President Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has pushed lawmakers in Washington to take swift action. He said he's asked Senate Republicans to provide money to Americans who need it and to think of it as“business interruption payments.”



“This is no fault to American workers. For medical reasons, we are shutting down parts of this economy and we are going to use all the tools we have, as I've said, and what tools we don't have we're going back to Congress," Mnuchin said.

Munchin wouldn't elaborate on income restrictions, but told reporters it's clear they won't send checks to people who make a million dollars.

People familiar with the discussions told 10Investigates' Courtney Robinson that the checks will be "means-tested." They will go those who need it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Senate Republicans are working to draft the legislation and when they do, we will know what the mechanics look like. McConnell said the Senate will not leave Washington until it's passed.

He also said that the Senate will soon vote and pass a sweeping relief package that addresses free testing, two weeks of paid sick leave and partial pay to take care of sick family members under the Family Medical Leave Act.

Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott said in order to support that, they want to see more assistance for small businesses.

“We can’t forget that the best economic stimulus package is to stem the spread of coronavirus. If we solve this problem, the economic problems will become much easier to solve. I’m glad both parties are coming together to help those affected by coronavirus,” said Senator Scott.

A spokesperson for Senator Rubio has been working with Secretary Mnuchin to help small businesses impacted and get cash to them quickly.

“The last thing we need is people both stuck at home & with no job to go back to when the crisis passes,” Senator Rubio posted on Twitter.

House Representatives told 10Investigates that while Washington works to assist from all levels, there are other avenues. For displaced workers, there are unemployment insurance benefits. You can also contact “211” and be connected with social service programs like food and housing assistance.

