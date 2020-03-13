FLORIDA, USA — Concerns over COVID-19 have some courts in Tampa Bay calling off their jurors -- for now.

At this time, jurors asked to report during the week of the March 16-20 will no longer have to. Each court system is still evaluating when the need for jurors to report will resume.

This change will postpone certain trials set to being during this time frame.

Below is a list of county courts that have called off jurors:

Hillsborough County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter