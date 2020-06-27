Coronavirus concerns close Miami-Dade beaches for Fourth of July weekend

If you were looking to head to Miami-Dade County beaches for the Fourth of July, you'll need to rethink your plans.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez's executive order is set to close all county beaches.

"As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk," Gimenez said in a statement to WTVJ-TV.

According to CBS Miami, the executive order will be in effect from July 3 until July 7.

Gimenez's announcement comes on the same day that Florida reported another record high spike in the number of new COVID-19 adding another 8,942 cases.

