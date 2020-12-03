LAKELAND, Fla. — Possible exposure to COVID-19 has caused the Boys and Girls Clubs of Polk County to temporarily close the George Jenkins Memorial facility for two days.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Polk County said on Facebook that while there were no known employees or children diagnosed, there was reason to believe one of the staff members had been in contact with somebody who tested positive for coronavirus.

The two days the facility will be closed will be for deep cleaning. The plan is to reopen to the faculty on Monday. All the other Boys and Girls Clubs of Polk County locations are still open.

The Polk County Health Department recommended the staff member who could have been in contact with the person who tested positive be quarantined at home for 48 hours.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Polk County posted this statement on Facebook:

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County is committed to the safety of the youth we serve. We have been in contact with the Polk County School Board, and local health department to ensure we are doing everything we can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Our staff are working carefully to encourage these simple and effective habits of frequent handwashing, covering every cough or sneeze, and cleaning classroom tables/surfaces frequently. All facilities have ensured that there is hand soap or hand saniziter accessible to all of our members. We will continue to take precautions and monitor the situation in an effort to do what is best for our youth and community.”

The Florida Department of Health has no reported cases of COVID-19 reported.

