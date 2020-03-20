TAMPA, Fla. — During this tough time, there are options for families who need child care.

Starting March 23, many local YMCA facilities are offering “relief care” for school-age children whose parents work in medical, emergency response, and military fields.

Employees in those fields must ask their employers for the link to register.

Care.com is also offering a free one-month premium membership for parents in the healthcare field. The cost of a premium membership is usually $39/month. This offer isn’t just for child care. Their services also include pet sitting and elder care.

And, if you’re wondering if these workers are safe, Care.com tells us, as of July, they background-check all providers before they are put on the site. The background check includes:

Social Security Number trace

National Sex Offender Public Website search

Multi-jurisdictional criminal database search

Federal and county criminal records search

Families can also choose to do more extensive background checks on their own.

RELATED: Florida restaurants ordered to stop serving food in dining rooms amid COVID-19

In a statement to 10News, Care.com wrote:

“As school closures expand across the country and the number of parents working from home grows, families are definitely adjusting and more are looking to Care.com for help. For example, in the days/week following the announcement of school closures in Seattle, Boston, San Francisco and Houston, we have seen double-digit percent increases in requests for care in nearly all those cities. Given this trend, we expect that as school closures spread to other regions, demand for additional help will rise.”

They’re also encouraging teachers and healthcare providers to sign up to offer their services during this difficult time.

“Having caregivers who can help with everything from grocery shopping and errands to full in-home non-medical care, will provide peace of mind for families and seniors alike. Which is why Care.com announced it is offering a free one-month premium membership to frontline healthcare workers and those needing senior care as well as strongly encouraging those seeking employment to enter the caregiving workforce.”

RELATED: Hillsborough is one of the top Florida counties for reports of COVID-19-related price gouging

Best practices from Care.com:

For those parents who are looking for in-home child care help right now, we recommend adding the following questions to any interview with a caregiver:

• Have you been diagnosed with coronavirus or traveled to a CDC designated Level 2 or 3 area within the past 14 days?

• Have you been in close contact (e.g shared a household or room or been together for a period of time) with anyone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus or is showing symptoms?

• Have you been diagnosed with coronavirus or traveled to a CDC designated Level 2 or 3 area within the past 14 days? • Have you been in close contact (e.g shared a household or room or been together for a period of time) with anyone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus or is showing symptoms? And for caregivers responding to jobs, we recommend they too ask the following important questions:

• Has anyone in your household been diagnosed with coronavirus or traveled to a CDC designated Level 2 or 3 area within the past 14 days?

• Has everyone in your household been symptom-free for 14 days?

• If someone in your household has recently recovered from coronavirus, do you have proof of medical clearance?

Here are YMCA locations participating in 'relief care':

SCHEDULE:

Dates: March 23-27, March 30-April 3, April 6-10, April 13-15

Time: 7am - 6pm

Cost: $125 per week (No child is turned away due to inability to pay. Please inquire about financial aid.)

TAMPA METROPOLITAN AREA YMCA

BOB GILBERTSON CENTRAL CITY FAMILY YMCA

110 E. Palm Ave., Tampa FL 33602

P 813.229.9622

BOB SIERRA NORTH TAMPA YMCA YOUTH & FAMILY CENTER

4015 Ragg Rd., Tampa FL 33624

P 813.269.9404

CAMPO FAMILY YMCA

3414 Culbreath Road, Valrico FL 33596

P 813.684.1371

EAST PASCO FAMILY YMCA

37301 Chapel Hill Lp.,

Zephyrhills FL 33542

P 813.780.9622

NEW TAMPA FAMILY YMCA

16221 Compton Drive, Tampa FL 33647

P 813.866.9622

NORTH BRANDON FAMILY YMCA

3097 S. Kingsway Rd., Seffner FL 33584

P 813.685.5402

NORTHWEST HILLSBOROUGH FAMILY YMCA

8950 W. Waters Ave., Tampa FL 33615

P 813.249.8510

PLANT CITY FAMILY YMCA

1507 YMCA Place, Plant City FL 33563

P 813.757.6677

SOUTH TAMPA FAMILY YMCA

4411 S. Himes Ave., Tampa FL 33611

P 813.839.0210

SPURLINO FAMILY YMCA AT BIG BEND ROAD

9650 Old Big Bend Rd.,

Gibsonton, FL 33534

P 813.436.5890

YMCA CAMP CRISTINA

9840 Balm Riverview Rd.,

Riverview FL 33569

P 813.677.8400

YMCA OF THE SUNCOAST

CITRUS MEMORIAL HEALTH FOUNDATION YMCA

4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.,

Lecanto FL 34461

P 352.500.9622

CLEARWATER YMCA

1005 S. Highland Ave.,

Clearwater FL 33756

P 727.461.9622

JAMES P. GILLS FAMILY YMCA

8411 Photonics Drive,

Trinity FL 34655

P 727.375.9622

GREATER PALM HARBOR YMCA

1600 16th St., Palm Harbor, FL 34683

P 727.787.9622

HERNANDO COUNTY YMCA

1300 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill FL 34609

P 352.688.9622

HIGH POINT YMCA

5345 Laurel Place, Clearwater FL 33760

P 727.507.9622

NORTH PINELLAS YMCA

4550 Village Center Drive,

Palm Harbor FL 34685

P 727.772.9622

GREATER RIDGECREST YMCA

1801 119th St. N, Largo FL 33778

P 727.559.0500

YMCA OF GREATER ST. PETERSBURG

CHILDS PARK YMCA

691 43rd St. South,

St. Petersburg, FL 33711

P 727.209.9622

JIM & HEATHER GILLS YMCA

3200 1st Ave. South,

St. Petersburg, FL 33712

P 727.328.9622

BARDMOOR YMCA

8495 Bryan Dairy Rd.,

Largo, FL 33777

P 727.394.9622

YMCA AT LEALMAN EXCHANGE

5175 45th St. North,

St. Petersburg FL 33714

P 727.895.9622 ext. 4102

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter