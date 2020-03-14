A third person from Florida has died after being sickened by the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health says the 68-year-old woman, who was from Orange County, tested positive for the virus after traveling to Asia. She was tested in California, where she died.

Early Saturday morning, health leaders confirmed 25 new people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

To date, at least 70 people from Florida have tested positive, six Florida residents have been diagnosed and isolated outside the state, and seven non-residents have become ill in the state.

The majority of tests, however, have come back negative. As of Saturday morning, 478 people had tested negative.

Approximately 365 people are currently being monitored in Florida.

COVID-19 symptoms typically appear anywhere between two and 14 days after a person is exposed to the virus. Those symptoms may include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. If you display symptoms, you should seek medical attention.

The best ways to help limit the spread of the virus are to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene.

