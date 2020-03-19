CareerSource Tampa Bay’s CEO says its offices have seen a 25 percent increase in workers seeking help after losing their jobs in the past week.
“We haven’t seen the full magnitude of it yet because this is a very fluid situation,” CEO John Flanagan told 10News. “It’s adjusting to a new reality.”
Flanagan said CareerSource is preparing for the possibility of tens of thousands of Tampa Bay workers seeking help because of COVID-19-related shutdowns and cutbacks.
In the meantime, all of CareerSource Tampa Bay’s offices are closed to the public to help prevent the spread of the virus.
RELATED: COVID-19 updates: Beaches closing in Sarasota, Manatee counties
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: President Trump visits FEMA HQ, speaking to nation's governors
“Everything we can deliver through a brick and mortar presence, we can deliver virtually. And we’re certainly building – we’re going to do a rapid build-up of our virtual platform that will include things like virtual workshop attendance and the ability, at the click of a button, to go right to the Employ Florida system to do a job search,” said Flanagan.
If you’ve lost your job, you can:
- File a reemployment assistance claim here
- Access assistance programs here, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Find and apply for jobs here
- Check out CareerSource Tampa Bay’s COVID-19 Toolkit here
- Find more resources here, including career training and development
- Call 211 for social service programs like food and housing assistance
Job seekers who don’t have access to a computer can call CareerSource Tampa Bay for help at 813-930-7400.
RELATED: Doctors call for more patients to use telehealth during COVID-19 outbreak. Here’s what you should know
What other people are reading right now:
- 163 inmates being released from Hillsborough County Jail as coronavirus precaution
- Clearwater Beach to close amid coronavirus pandemic
- Florida students won't return to school until at least April 15 amid coronavirus
- Food delivery options amid coronavirus outbreak
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Walmart to host a senior shopping hour during the coronavirus pandemic
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter