CareerSource Tampa Bay’s CEO says its offices have seen a 25 percent increase in workers seeking help after losing their jobs in the past week.

“We haven’t seen the full magnitude of it yet because this is a very fluid situation,” CEO John Flanagan told 10News. “It’s adjusting to a new reality.”

Flanagan said CareerSource is preparing for the possibility of tens of thousands of Tampa Bay workers seeking help because of COVID-19-related shutdowns and cutbacks.

In the meantime, all of CareerSource Tampa Bay’s offices are closed to the public to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Everything we can deliver through a brick and mortar presence, we can deliver virtually. And we’re certainly building – we’re going to do a rapid build-up of our virtual platform that will include things like virtual workshop attendance and the ability, at the click of a button, to go right to the Employ Florida system to do a job search,” said Flanagan.

If you’ve lost your job, you can:

File a reemployment assistance claim here

Access assistance programs here, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Find and apply for jobs here

Check out CareerSource Tampa Bay’s COVID-19 Toolkit here

Find more resources here, including career training and development

Call 211 for social service programs like food and housing assistance

Job seekers who don’t have access to a computer can call CareerSource Tampa Bay for help at 813-930-7400.

