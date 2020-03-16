TAMPA, Fla. — Hospitals across the Tampa Bay area are operating under pandemic plans that could have a big impact on health care as doctors and other professionals work to deal with COVID-19.

"We've been in preparation stages for a few weeks now. We have instituted our pandemic plan. We’re in kind of the second phase of that right now based on the volume that we’re seeing related to this. We're actively managing supplies and supply chain as best as possible,” said Dr. David Wein, chief of emergency medicine at Tampa General Hospital.

Hospitals are also working to make more space available to prepare for a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“If we start to see more patients, we have a response area that would be outside the emergency department to respond to more of the low-acuity cases and reserve some of that space for sicker patients,” said Wein.

AdventHealth is doing the same by installing tents to treat potential COVID-19 patients if there is a surge.

Local hospitals are also cutting back on some surgeries. Bay Pines VA Hospital says it will stop non-urgent elective procedures by this Wednesday. TGH is also taking precautions.

"We've already asked international travelers or out-of-state travelers coming for procedures. We have canceled those and are looking at a…response should we need to cancel more procedures,” said Wein.

When it comes to deciding whether a hospital visit is necessary for symptoms that don’t quite rise to the level of a possible coronavirus case, doctors say it’s best to contact your primary physician.

“The first avenue should be to call your primary care doctor if you have one, call the Department of Health hotline if you have symptoms related to COVID-19. It's a great opportunity for telehealth visits. So, all of those resources should be our first line for any kid of mild symptoms that people have,” said Wein. "Anyone who is experiencing what they really feel to be an emergency can seek care here, but it's probably not the best place to be cared for in this setting. It's one of your higher risks of being exposed despite our best efforts to isolate those patients. There's lots of sick people here.

