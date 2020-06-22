As millions are tested, some are finding it difficult to get a COVID test done

A Tampa woman reached out to 10 Tampa Bay after she spent an entire day trying to get her father tested for the coronavirus.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have been tested for the coronavirus.

But some people who want a test are being told the locations are out of them. A woman gave us a call after she spent an entire day trying to find a place to get her father tested.

Whitney Brewer tells us two Fast Track locations in Tampa told them they were out.

They couldn't get an appointment at CVS. Since you have to sign up online, a nearby location showed availability, but once you filled out all the info it said it wasn't available anymore, nor for the next few days.

Her father was admitted to the emergency room, where he got a test. She got one as well. They're waiting for their results.

Brewer said her father had some mild symptoms and had been exposed to someone who had tested positive.

"It's shocking that testing is so hard to come by. How is it that we haven't figured out how to get a test available to the public?" says Brewer.

So we made some calls and tried to help figure this out for you if you want to get tested.

TGH gave us this statement:

“We are seeing a sharp increase in the number of people coming to our Fast Track Urgent Care centers for COVID-19 tests. Whether a patient receives a test, and which test a patient receives, depends upon that patient’s individual risk, exposure, symptoms and situation. Test supplies as well as our supply chain are currently in good standing, partly because we are limiting the number of daily tests done at each Fast Track location. Turnaround times for non-rapid COVID tests are sent to a third-party vendor, but have been averaging five days to produce results. It is important that people do not go to local emergency rooms solely for COVID testing. In many cases, patients are coming in and requesting tests when they are low-risk or not eligible based upon the timing of their potential exposure.”

CVS says there have not been any issues with tests not being available. It says it has the capability to do up to 50 tests per day, per site. You have to schedule an appointment and meet CDC guidelines in order to get one.

