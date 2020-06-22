Some experience delays in getting tested for COVID

It appears testing is available in every county across the Bay area, but depending on where you’re located it could take several days before you can get tested.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re sick with COVID-19 symptoms or working in a hospital, you can likely get tested right away. But if you’re like the many Floridians worried about a potential exposure and you’re not sick, getting a test could be a lot trickier.

“The challenge we’re having right now as were seeing a rapid increase in cases which means that the level of concern is also increasing, but the test and capabilities have not necessarily matched that,” said Dr. Marissa Levine of USF Health.

Places like CVS and local urgent care offices are prioritizing who’s allowed to get tested based on CDC guidelines, which look at symptoms, risk factors and potential exposure.

Even someone living in the same household with someone who tested positive might not be eligible to be tested.

The good news: many counties and local health departments are making testing available to those who are asymptomatic. The challenge, though, is that it make take a while.

After 52 minutes on hold, 10 Tampa Bay finally got through to Hillsborough County about making an appointment to be tested for COVID-19. There were no locations available in Tampa, but they told us they could get us in for Plant City on Thursday or Brandon over the weekend.

The test is a nasal swab, and the results are supposed to be back in 5-10 days. Worst case scenario, we would find out if we were positive or negative in two weeks around July 7 -- although the county says the date would likely be sooner.

“The best benefit is to get a rapid result so that you can do what you need to do,” said Levine.

Pinellas County, as a rule, told us they are only testing people WITH symptoms right now; but the Community Health Centers of Pinellas will test anyone. We tried calling them Monday morning, but after 15 minutes on hold we were automatically disconnected.

“There is continued efforts to try to ramp up the capabilities and have more rapid turnaround,” said Dr. Levine. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in cases and we’ve seen a dramatic increase in interest and being tested, and so that’s stressing the system right now and the system is going to take some time to catch up it looks like.”

Here is our county by county look at who to contact for asymptomatic testing options;

