OLDSMAR, Fla. — A family in Oldsmar is letting neighbors, especially seniors, know they can help with a universal sign they call the "COVID-19 Helping Hand."

They posted it on Nextdoor to spread the word and shared how they’re lending a helping hand with 10News reporter Courtney Robinson.

“I want everybody in the neighborhood to know that we’re here to help. It’s just that simple to me,” said Thomas Foxhill said.

Thomas and Christina Foxhill have put up a poster with a green hand and their phone number in their front window.

The idea came to Thomas during a dream about his late mother, Jean Foxhill.

“It started from my mom back in the late 70s. She used to have a helping hand in the window to help kids in their time of need. I had a dream about my mother and that helping hand and I got up the next day and we just went to town with it,” he said.

It’s simple. You put your number on the poster, put it in your window and neighbors know that they can call you for help. There’s no face to face interaction. They can let you know what they need and then you can let them know when you’ve dropped supplies at their door.

“There’s a lady, Miss Liz, right around the corner and she’s been calling my wife and my wife’s been doing shopping and what does she get? What’s her favorite thing? Nutter Butters!” Thomas said.

“I call her and check on her. It puts them at ease them knowing that there are people out there willing to help,” Christina said.

The sign is a nod to Thomas’s past, but they believe this is bringing neighborhoods together again.



“Everybody knew everybody back then. We knew everybody in the neighborhood,” he said. “I believe people want to do their part but they can’t leave the house and this is a way they can help out.”



The Foxhills have pre-made posters that you can buy on Amazon. They’re donating 50% of sales to buying Personal Protective Equipment for doctors and nurses.



They say after this is over, leave the poster up to show neighbors you’re able to help throughout the year.

This story was inspired by a local resident who reached out to 10News reporter Courtney Robinson on Nextdoor.

