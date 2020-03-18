TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court issued a statewide order to limit court functionality during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
In the order issued by Chief Justice Charles Canady, grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil jury trials have been suspended.
It is in effect until Friday, March 27.
However, not all court functionality is limited. All circuit and county courts will continue "essential court proceedings," including, but not limited to:
- First appearance
- Criminal arraignments as necessary
- Hearings on motions to set or modify monetary bail for individuals who are in custody
- Juvenile dependency shelter hearings
- Juvenile delinquency detention hearings
- Hearings on petitions for temporary injunctions relating to safety of an individual
- Hearings on petitions for risk protection orders
- Hearings on petitions for the appointment of an emergency temporary guardian
- Hearings to determine whether an individual should be involuntarily committed under the Baker Act or the Marchman Act
- Hearings on petitions for extraordinary writs as necessary to protect constitutional rights
Read the full order on the Florida Supreme Court website.
RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Cases now in all 50 states and D.C., US death toll over 100
RELATED: Live updates: 1st positive COVID-19 case reported in Polk County
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida students won't return to school until at least April 15 amid coronavirus
- Florida governor orders all bars, nightclubs to close for 30 days
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- German 'Big Brother' contestants to be told about coronavirus pandemic on live show
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Football great Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter