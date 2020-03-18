TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court issued a statewide order to limit court functionality during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In the order issued by Chief Justice Charles Canady, grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil jury trials have been suspended.

It is in effect until Friday, March 27.

However, not all court functionality is limited. All circuit and county courts will continue "essential court proceedings," including, but not limited to:

First appearance

Criminal arraignments as necessary

Hearings on motions to set or modify monetary bail for individuals who are in custody

Juvenile dependency shelter hearings

Juvenile delinquency detention hearings

Hearings on petitions for temporary injunctions relating to safety of an individual

Hearings on petitions for risk protection orders

Hearings on petitions for the appointment of an emergency temporary guardian

Hearings to determine whether an individual should be involuntarily committed under the Baker Act or the Marchman Act

Hearings on petitions for extraordinary writs as necessary to protect constitutional rights

Read the full order on the Florida Supreme Court website.

