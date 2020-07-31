x
Gov. DeSantis announces statewide initiative to unite Floridians against COVID-19

It's called One Goal, One Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced an initiative to try and get people to work together in the fight against COVID-19. 

The announcement of the initiative came Friday, the same day the state health department reported a record number of coronavirus deaths. 

Friday's report said 257 Floridians had died after testing positive for the virus. That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths as of the latest report to 6,843 Florida residents since the pandemic began. 

The state said 123 non-residents had also died from the virus since the pandemic began.

Florida has reported 3,409 new deaths (Floridians and non-residents) just in July. That’s more than 48 percent of the total number of deaths reported since March.

