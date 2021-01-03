Coronavirus in Florida: 1 year after the first cases

March 1, 2020: The day Florida announced there were cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

TAMPA, Fla — March 1, 2021, marks one year since the state of Florida announced its first two cases of COVID-19.

One of them was a woman in Hillsborough County who had traveled to Italy. The other was a man in Manatee County with no travel history.

The next day, The Florida Department of Health asked people not to travel to a growing number of counties-- especially with spring break right around the corner.

Here's a quick glance back at the month of March as the state and the nation braced for the impact of COVID-19.

March 5, 2020: Florida recorded its first two official coronavirus deaths, one in Santa Rosa and the other in Lee County.

The next few days Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency to get extra funding and resources, limits were put on nursing home visits, and state universities were told they'd be going to virtual learning after spring break.

March 13, 2020: All public-school students were told to take an extra week off after their spring break, which we now know turned into the rest of the year being virtual.

March 17, 2020: The Florida Department of Health confirms 216 total COVID-19 cases and seven total deaths. The governor then orders bars and nightclubs to shut down.

At this point Florida cases really jumped, totaling 1,227.

April 1, 2020: One month after the first cases were confirmed, the whole state joined in the lockdown with an order from Governor DeSantis. There were now 7,773 confirmed cases in the state and 101 deaths.

Now, one year later, we're still in the pandemic. While there is light at the end of the tunnel with now three approved vaccines, more than a million people in Florida have gotten the virus.

On Sunday, the state reported 5,539 new COVID-19 cases for Feb. 27. This pushes the state's overall total to 1,909,221 cases since March 2020. The statewide 14-day moving average has been on the decrease with fewer cases being reported.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 19,816 for Jan. 6. The report released on Jan. 2 of 31,518 newly-reported cases is higher, but that reported combined updates for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Florida has been in "Phase 3" of reopening since Sept. 25, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order guaranteeing restaurants the right to operate and lifting state-level capacity restrictions on them.

Still, many cities and counties in the state have continued mask mandates in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. Here's a breakdown of where you're supposed to wear one around Tampa Bay.