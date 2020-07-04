If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.
Live blog:
As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.
This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.
Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.
Key Facts
- The Florida Department of Health is reporting 13,629 positive cases in the state with 254 deaths
- Three Hillsborough County deputies are in quarantine after they were exposed to a person with COVID-19
- Publix confirms a third employee in the Tampa Bay area has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
------------------
XXX
9:48 p.m. (April 6)
Three Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are on a 14-day quarantine after they were exposed to someone with COVID-19 coronavirus.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Thonotosassa, the agency said in a news release.
The deputies got to the home before paramedics and performed CPR on him, in addition to using an Automated External Defibrillator. After learning from a relative the man took heroin earlier in the evening, deputies administered a single dose of Narcan, the sheriff's office said.
RELATED: 3 Hillsborough County deputies forced to quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure
6:28 p.m. (April 6)
Publix confirms a third employee in the Tampa Bay area has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
The worker is employed at one of the company's Dunedin stores, located at 1491 Main Street, Publix said in a statement.
RELATED: Publix worker in Dunedin tests positive for coronavirus