If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key Facts

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 13,629 positive cases in the state with 254 deaths

Three Hillsborough County deputies are in quarantine after they were exposed to a person with COVID-19

Publix confirms a third employee in the Tampa Bay area has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

------------------

XXX

9:48 p.m. (April 6)

Three Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are on a 14-day quarantine after they were exposed to someone with COVID-19 coronavirus.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Thonotosassa, the agency said in a news release.

The deputies got to the home before paramedics and performed CPR on him, in addition to using an Automated External Defibrillator. After learning from a relative the man took heroin earlier in the evening, deputies administered a single dose of Narcan, the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: 3 Hillsborough County deputies forced to quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

6:28 p.m. (April 6)

Publix confirms a third employee in the Tampa Bay area has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The worker is employed at one of the company's Dunedin stores, located at 1491 Main Street, Publix said in a statement.

RELATED: Publix worker in Dunedin tests positive for coronavirus

YOUTUBE: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida