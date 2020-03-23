ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The rapid spread of COVID-19 means some local transportation agencies are making changes to routes and scaling back some service, which could have a serious impact on riders.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will be cutting service by about 40 percent beginning March 30. All buses will run on a Saturday schedule, which is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to reducing service, PSTA is also limiting the number of people who can ride the bus at one time. No more than 10 people will be allowed at once, and riders will have to use the rear bus entry to board.

In Hillsborough County, HART spokesperson Carson Chambers said buses are operating on regular schedules, although she said the agency might reduce its levels of service depending on the latest COVID-19 developments.

Chambers also said HART’s fleet is sanitized daily.

HART’s TECO Line Streetcar has adjusted its hours to stop running at 11 p.m. due to bars and restaurants closing.

The agency is asking people to limit their travel to essential trips only.

