SARASOTA, Fla. — With the number of people moving to Florida every day, many may be in the market to buy or sell a home, but some may be nervous given what's happening with COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The way real estate is done is changing to fit the new norm. To follow social distancing, some agencies are doing their closings curbside by having the buyer stay in the car, sign their documents and keep the pen.

Others are turning to technology.

"Everything is virtual now,” Avery Ellis said.

During a FaceTime interview, she pointed to one of her realtor teammates saying, “Zach actually today is going to Apollo Beach to do some virtual showings for a client based out of New York who is quarantined."

Ellis is a realtor and team leader for The Network at Coldwell Banker. She says they are doing virtual listing appointments, walkthroughs and even e-signatures. And like many agencies, they’ve canceled all in-person open houses.

Realtors across multiple counties are also taking safety measures for themselves. You’ll spot them using hand sanitizer, not touching anything inside a home and wiping off door handles.

"We're trying to leave the house cleaner than when we found it," Ellis said.

But even with these tools, the market is seeing a drop in business.

"This morning when I checked, there were 65 new listings and usually it might be towards 150 to 200 in season at this time,” Ellis said.

Ellis says some are taking their houses temporarily off the market, and others are backing out of contracts.

“Just in terms of showings they have gone down about 60 percent," Alyssa Young said. She is another realtor and team lead at The Network at Coldwell Banker.

For some buyers, with the stock market losing money people wind up with a lot less cash to use to buy homes. But interest rates are at historic lows.

“I would say now really is the best time to put it on the market because you may not get 15 or 20 showings but the showings you get they are serious buyers,” Young said.

The team says they expect sales to slow even further, especially with people losing their jobs and in turn no longer qualifying for a mortgage.

"I just experienced that yesterday with my buyers,” Young said. “So, I'm speaking to the lender today, but unfortunately they may have to back out of that deal. It's a real sad situation."

Right now, the area is not seeing a drop in pricing, but some new construction sites are offering more incentives, like realtor commission, closing costs or upgraded amenities.



The Network Team at Coldwell Banker says they're also trying to educate people through social media who may be scared to look and buy, hoping this will keep business flowing.

