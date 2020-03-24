If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key facts:

17 deaths reported in Florida

1227 reported cases in Florida

Governor asks president to declare a major disaster

RELATED: This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida

RELATED: Where can I go? What does a ‘stay-at-home’ order mean?

10:46 p.m. (March 23)

The Florida Department of Health said there are 17 people who have died from COVID-19 coronavirus, providing a correction.

Earlier in the evening, it said 18 people died.

The number of total coronavirus cases at this time remains at 1,227 cases.

10:07 p.m. (March 23)

Tampa International Airport tweeted a reminder to passengers in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order: "...effective March 24 all passengers from NY, NJ or CT flying into Florida must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival due to coronavirus.

"The Executive Order does not apply to those employed by the airlines, or those providing military, health or emergency response."

9:15 p.m. (March 23)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released his letter to President Donald Trump, requesting that he declare a major disaster for the state in response to coronavirus.

The request includes help for disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, community disaster loans and more.

The full letter can be read here.

YOUTUBE: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter