Live blog:
As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.
This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.
Key Facts
- Florida's Department of Health is now reporting a total of 29,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 987 deaths.
- Manatee County buys more testing kits
- Hillsborough County sees more than 1,000 positive cases
9:50 p.m. (April 23)
Three days after County Commissioners authorized funding to purchase additional COVID-19 collection kits, nearly 800 have been obtained. People in Manatee County will soon be able to be tested at one of five locations around the county.
The locations are:
- East Manatee Health and Wellness Center 1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8700
- Southeast Family Healthcare Center
919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 751-8100
- Southwest Health Center
5325 26th St W, Bradenton, (941) 752-7173
- Lawton Chiles Pediatrics
1515 26th Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8600
- Edgar H. Price Family & Children Healthcare Center
12271 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Parrish, (941) 776-4050
5:58 p.m. (April 23)
Hernando County leaders have decided to extend the local state of emergency until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a release, the group said the extension gives them "the authority to continue to take action as needed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community in response to COVID-19."
5:51 p.m. (April 23)
Florida's Department of Health is now reporting a total of 29,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 987 deaths. In the Tampa Bay area, the number of cases in Hillsborough County has now hit 1,008.
This latest report is a jump of 816 positive cases in the state and 60 additional deaths since this mornings update.