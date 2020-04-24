ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Manatee County buys more testing kits

Hillsborough County sees more than 1,000 positive cases

9:50 p.m. (April 23)

Three days after County Commissioners authorized funding to purchase additional COVID-19 collection kits, nearly 800 have been obtained. People in Manatee County will soon be able to be tested at one of five locations around the county.

The locations are:

East Manatee Health and Wellness Center 1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8700



Southeast Family Healthcare Center

919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 751-8100



919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 751-8100 Southwest Health Center

5325 26th St W, Bradenton, (941) 752-7173



5325 26th St W, Bradenton, (941) 752-7173 Lawton Chiles Pediatrics

1515 26th Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8600

1515 26th Ave E, Bradenton, (941) 708-8600 Edgar H. Price Family & Children Healthcare Center

12271 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Parrish, (941) 776-4050

5:58 p.m. (April 23)

Hernando County leaders have decided to extend the local state of emergency until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, the group said the extension gives them "the authority to continue to take action as needed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community in response to COVID-19."

5:51 p.m. (April 23)

Florida's Department of Health is now reporting a total of 29,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 987 deaths. In the Tampa Bay area, the number of cases in Hillsborough County has now hit 1,008.

This latest report is a jump of 816 positive cases in the state and 60 additional deaths since this mornings update.