As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need.

Key Facts

St. Pete is now taking applications for its "Fighting Chance Fund"

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 16,826 positive cases in the state with 371 deaths

Rapid COVID-19 testing now available in the Tampa Bay area

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-97, delaying elections in Pasco County at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley

More than 2,270 members of the Florida National Guard are serving statewide

6:00 a.m. (April 10)

Jackson Health in South Florida says one of its doctors died from coronavirus-related complications.

Dr. Luis Caldera-Nieves died Wednesday from coronavirus-related complications, according to Jackson Health.

8:15 p.m. (April 9)

Pinellas County has extended the local state of emergency for another seven days.

This includes public beaches and beach parking areas in Pinellas County which will remain closed at least through April 17.

5:56 p.m. (April 9)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 16,826 cases of coronavirus and 371 deaths in the state as of Thursday night.

These numbers are up 17 deaths and a total of 462 new cases from earlier reports.

Florida's peak is projected to happen mid-April.