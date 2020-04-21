ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Key Facts

St. Pete Pride is being postponed until the fall

26,660 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida. 789 people have died.

Jobless Floridians plan to protest the 'broken process' of the state's current unemployment benefits system at 2:00 p.m. Monday. at the capitol in Tallahassee.

Shake Shack is giving the government back its $10 million small-business loan.

Some Florida beaches may be opening back up, but health experts say you shouldn't plan your beach trip just yet.

5:45 p.m. (April 20)

Beginning Wednesday, Hillsborough County is making changes to the way students will receive their week’s worth of Grab-and-Go meals.

Parents should be prepared with specific student information in order to receive the meals.

If your child is in the school district, you will be asked to provide your child’s name and student ID number to staff on site. This is the same number as your child's lunch number. You can also find your child’s student ID number on Edsby.

If your child is under school age, or is in another school system, you must provide each child’s name and date of birth in order to receive food.

This process may mean wait times to receive Grab-and-Go meals could be a little longer. You can help speed up the process by writing your student's information on a piece of paper with large print— and holding it up to the window.

5:30 p.m. (April 20)

St. Pete Pride is being postponed until Fall 2020, as a result of the social distancing precautions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers are working with the city to secure new dates for the event.

"We recognize how meaningful our PRIDE celebration is to the LGBTQ community in Tampa Bay. Although we may not be able to physically gather as we normally would this June, our postponement will in no way diminish what it means to be PROUD in St Pete and Tampa Bay! We will still find ways to raise our flags of all colors, celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of our community, and spotlight the issues our movement still faces," St Pete Pride Board President Chrys Bundy wrote in a statement.